When the Skiatook Bulldogs (2-2) traveled to Pryor to face the Tigers (3-1), Skiatook’s exciting and explosive offense wasn’t quite enough to topple the Tigers in a 38-30 loss.
Pryor came into the game on the heels of a big win against Wagoner followed by a dismantling of Grove, so there was no question the Tigers were tough. The question was how Skiatook would look against the toughest competition thus far this year.
In short, the Bulldogs held their own and traded blows all night long. The Tiger’s star quarterback, Trapper Gilstrap, is a formidable opponent for any team, but Skiatook wasn’t intimidated.
Gilstrap made plays, from throwing multiple touchdowns to hauling in an interception while on defense, but Skiatook’s Jayden Garner had answers, and freshman quarterback Mason Willingham found some mobility, scrambling for some big runs of his own.
It was a game with lots of offense from both sides, and ultimately the Tigers’ age and experience led to a little more offensive success than Skiatook and helped Pryor capture the win.
On the first possession, Skiatook’s defense kept the Tigers out of the endzone on a fourth and goal. Pressure on Gilstrap forced a bad throw that sailed over the receiver, but the Bulldogs were still left pinned against their endzone after taking over.
Skiatoo punted after a three and out, and Pryor soon found the endzone after taking over at midfield. The Tigers converted a two-point attempt, going up 8-0.
The Bulldogs scored with a field goal from Greg Reed on the ensuing possession after moving into scoring range through a mix of aerial and ground attack.
Pryor, refusing to be outdone, scored again. Gilstrap led the attack, connecting with receiver Bobby Belew multiple times en route to the Tigers’ second trip to the endzone, which ended with a Belew reception for a two-point conversion.
The first glaring mistake Pryor made was a botched kickoff, which went out of bounds near midfield. Skiatook capitalized, scoring its first touchdown with a seven-yard Jayden Garner run up the middle.
Gilstrap threw a 50-yard touchdown when the Tigers took over, but this time the Tigers failed on a two-point attempt.
Garner helped narrow the gap when, on Skiatook’s very first play of the next possession, he caught a screen pass, didn’t like what he was seeing, and reversed the field. The speedy senior left the Tigers in the dust as he sprinted down the sideline to paydirt.
Leading 22-16, Pryor’s first punt came minutes later, but the Bulldogs didn’t have enough time to put together a scoring drive before halftime.
To start the second, Skiatook failed to score. Pryor, however, found the endzone and a two-point pass gave them a 30-16 lead.
At the start of the fourth quarter, a quarterback keeper landed Willingham in the endzone and brought Skiatook back to within a touchdown, but a Gilstrap-led touchdown drive gave Pryor a 38-23 lead with 5:56 left in the game.
As the clock ticked down, Garner took a wildcat snap and rolled out before throwing a touchdown pass from midfield with 3:24 left in the game, but the late-game trickery wasn’t quite enough, and Pryor ran out the clock to emerge with a 38-30 win.