The Skiatook Lady Bulldogs fell to Collinsville on January 3rd in Collinsville despite their best efforts.
The game was close through the first three quarters. Unfortunately, the Lady Cardinals pulled off a huge fourth quarter and seemed to get every friendly bounce over the last 8 minutes as they captured the win.
For the Lady Bulldogs, it was the first game back after Christmas Break, so there should have been some rust to shake off, but the girls got off to a hot start.
They raced out of the gates with a couple quick baskets as they built up a 11-7 lead at the end of the first.
In the second, Collinsville outscored Skiatook by six as they retook a narrow 21-19 lead at the half.
The third quarter continued much like the previous two: gritty basketball with solid defense, forced turnovers, and swapping baskets. The Lady Bulldogs put up a game-high 15 points for the quarter while once again retaking the lead, going up 34-33 at the end of three.
The fourth quarter is when things went south for Skiatook. Collinsville came out firing, getting a few transition baskets and using the home court advantage to propel them to a 19-point fourth quarter, which marked a scoring onslaught that Skiatook was unable to match.
Still, the Lady Bulldogs played hard and left a lot on the floor. The team had six players score and moved the ball well, setting each other up for easy baskets. There were moments of sloppy ball-control, but also moments of quality defense to offset every mistake.
Martina Aeschliman led the team with 13 points, while Taylor Hight added 10, Rylee Massey scored 6, Rylee Anglen and Bailey Henderson both scored 5, and Lauren McCreary added 3.
The girls haven’t found their footing yet, but they season is still young and they are showing signs of improvement every game. Be sure to come support both the girls and boys teams during their home game on January 14th against Glenpool.