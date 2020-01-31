The Skiatook Lady Bulldogs knocked off Class 5A #5 Tahlequah at home 42-31 on January 28.
The double-digit win for the Lady Bulldogs marked only Tahlequah’s fifth loss of the year, their first loss in seven games, and the largest margin of defeat the top-5 team saw all year long.
And yet, the unranked Lady Bulldogs looked at ease and in control all game long. They were fearless out of the gate, building up a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, and then outscoring the Tigers by 5 points once gain in the second quarter to go up 27-17 at halftime.
During the third quarter, Skiatook stumbled. The girls only managed to put up 2 points, while Tahlequah rallied with 10 points to bring the spread to 29-27, in favor of Skiatook.
After allowing a 10-2 run, a lot of teams might lose heart and give up. Skiatook did not. Instead, the ladies put together a masterful fourth quarter, scoring 13 points and only allowing 4 as they went on to win a 42-31 thriller and knock off a top-5 opponent.