The Skiatook Lake Angler’s began their annual bass fishing tournament on March 7. The tournament consists of six qualifying events plus a championship.
Sponsored by Bill’s Marine, the tournament is for two person teams fishing for their top five largest bass of the day. All tournaments are on Skiatook Lake. The tournament is 100 percent payback, meaning all money paid in gets paid back out to the winners. Membership fees to the Skiatook Lake Anglers are used to pay for equipment and staff for the tournaments.
Curtis DeWitt and Rusty Lanier took home first with 22.75 pounds of bass. The duo also caught the largest bass at 7.05 pounds.
Brock Enmeier and Jacob Etzkorn won second in that qualifier with 16.5 pounds of bass while Billy Freeny andChad Donaho came in third with 14.23 pounds of bass.
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
E-mail lindsey.chastain @skiatookjournal.com