Behind two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Brian Pollard, the Skiatook Bulldogs pulled off a 17-8 victory over the Glenpool Warriors in the season opener.
A solid first-half shutout put Skiatook in position to win, but a second-half push from Glenpool made for an exciting game.
Every season brings new faces to the field, but one consistency for Skiatook over the last twelve seasons is the luxury of having Vance Miller, one of the best coaches in the state, at the helm of the program.
This season, Miller’s squad came into the game with the usual mix of fresh faces, including a new quarterback and running back looking to power the offense.
True to what has become form over the recent past seasons, the Bulldogs defense was solid for most of the game. Glenpool found no traction through the first half and didn’t manage to put up any point, stifled by the Bulldogs line.
At quarterback, Brian Pollard showed no fear. He came out of the gates firing, taking two deep shots in the first three plays. Neither pass was completed, but a pass interference call helped move the ball down the field, setting up a first-quarter field goal from Greg Reed that gave Skiatook a 3-0 lead.
Two possessions later, Skiatook scored its first touchdown of the season. To get into position, Jayden Garner picked up a big chunk of yards, then Pollard found both Kobly Pirtle and Thomas Reed for first downs.
Pollard then found the endzone on a run down the left side and took a 10-0 lead, and Tony Johnson’s interception to at the end of the second quarter ensured Skiatook a 10-0 lead at the half.
To start the second, Glenpool quickly strung together some back-to-back big plays and scored, bringing the score to 10-8 after a 2 point conversation.
On the next possession, Pollard found the endzone again on a nice run for Skiatook, pushing the lead out to 17-8 and giving Skiatook a little breathing room, and an interception from Coby Ervin gave Skiatook the ball back once again to end the third.
A scoreless fourth quarter from both teams secured the win for Skiatook, giving the team a 1-0 start to what promises to be an exciting season.
The Bulldogs host a talented Oologah squad next week, so be sure to come to the came and support!