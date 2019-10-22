Skiatook Player of the Week
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Bixby first-grade teacher among two women killed in Bixby wrong-way crash
-
Tulsa rally against Trump impeachment escalates to physical confrontations with Antifa counterprotesters
-
High schools: Texhoma TD catch is a SportsCenter Top 10 play
-
HBO series 'Watchmen' creator says 'Tulsa was the right place to set the show'
-
Osage Nation spreads word about open casting call for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Latest Local Offers
EL SOL LANDSCAPING Free Estimates! Landscaping, French drains, leaf & tree removal, clean beds & lawn care. Carlos 918-402-2681
BIG MONEY FOR YOUR VEHICLES, ATVs & CYCLES! Even If Wrecked Or Disabled! Cash Paid, Free Tow Away & Fast Pick Up John 918-633-5578
HOUSE PAINTING Interior & Exterior, 30 yr exp. Wallpaper Stripping & Home Repairs. Free Est. 918-406-5642