Skiatook Players of the Week
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
-
Men and women skate along Riverside Drive in support of topless movement
-
Settlement reached in lawsuit alleging DHS failed to protect tortured children
-
Okie From Muskogee again: Son performing on 50th anniversary of historic Merle Haggard show
-
Immigrant children fill this Minnesota town’s schools. Their bus driver is leading the backlash.
-
OSU coach Mike Gundy calls reporter a 'jackass' after odd question
Latest Local Offers
A-1 Painting & Drywall Water damage. No Job too small. Free estimates. THE ONE TO CALL 918-706-5494
918-806-2157 - On Facebook, 30yrs exp. Free Est. Int/Ext., Decks, fencing, carports, patio covers, all types of concrete, wood rot, replacement & painting. Financing Avail.
C&C Bush & Tree Trimming Flower beds, fence lines, overgrown shrubs, cleanups, small trees, & fence repair. 20 yrs Clint A+ BBB Ins. 918-636-6687