Skiatook Players of the Week
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
OU football: I was the pool reporter after the Sooners' loss at Kansas State; here's what happened
-
Casting call for Scorsese-DiCaprio movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' set for Tulsa, OKC
-
See the Real ID-compliant license Oklahomans will need to board planes starting in October 2020
-
Vanished without a trace: Tips sought in case of young woman's disappearance from Stillwater
-
OU football: Head of Big 12 officials believes right call was made at end of Oklahoma-Kansas State game
Latest Local Offers
Home/Business Electrical - New & Repair Service., No Job Too Small, 36 yrs exp. CC's okay - Lic. #112759 www.knoxelectricok.com
Brush Hogging & Tractor Work, No property too large or small! Insured. Call, 918-260-0355.
EL SOL LANDSCAPING Free Estimates! Landscaping, French drains, leaf & tree removal, clean beds & lawn care. Carlos 918-402-2681