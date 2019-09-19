Skiatook Players of the Week
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Prisons locked down statewide after multiple fights, one death
-
BOK Center $4.7 million renovation will include new entrance and amenities
-
Warrant out for midwife banned in Arkansas after Oklahoma incident; mother and baby 'lucky to be alive,' AG says
-
Energy Transfer to acquire Tulsa-based SemGroup for $5.1 billion
Latest Local Offers
Household repairs, Lawn Care, Odd Jobs, Cleaning/Organizing Dependable. Free Estimates. 918-830-9446
American Masonry: 35 yrs exp. Brick, Block & Stone, Fireplaces, Tuck pointing retaining walls, mailboxes. New/Repair, Free Est. Call/Save 918-613-6735
FOUNDATION REPAIR