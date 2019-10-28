Skiatook Players of the Week

Breaking
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 27 EXPECTED. * WHERE...OSAGE AND PAWNEE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU HAVE PLANTS, SMALL TREES OR OTHER TENDER VEGETATION WHICH COULD BE HARMED BY A FREEZE, TAKE THE TIME NOW TO PROTECT THEM. POTTED PLANTS NORMALLY LEFT OUTDOORS SHOULD BE COVERED OR BROUGHT INSIDE AWAY FROM THE COLD. ALSO BE SURE TO BRING YOUR SMALL PETS INDOORS. OUTDOOR PETS SHOULD HAVE A WARM, DRY SHELTER WITH SUFFICIENT FOOD AND FRESH WATER. &&
