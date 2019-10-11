The Skiatook Bulldogs (3-3, District 5A-4 1-2) beat the Memorial Chargers (0-6, District 5A-4 0-3) on October 11th, 2019 in a 43-0 shutout led by three touchdowns from Jayden Garner.
Following a narrow loss against Tahlequah, Class 5A #4, the Bulldogs came into the game looking to rebound against the winless chargers.
And rebound they did. With Garner’s three touchdowns--one on the ground, one through the air, and one on defense--Skiatook had no problem scoring, while the Bulldogs defense kept the Chargers off the scoreboard all night long.
After a solid 14-0 shutout through the first two quarters, Skiatook truly blew the game open in the second half en route to the big win.
The game started with both teams swapping three and outs, but on Memorial’s second possession the Chargers fumbled after attempting to convert a fourth and inches. Skiatook took over on Memorials’ 40 yard line.
With the good field position, Skiatook managed to find the endzone in just three plays. Freshman quarterback Mason Willingham kept the ball on the ground with a 12-yard scramble, Reece Womack had a short carry, and then Willingham found Garner on a 24-yard pass and run for a touchdown.
Skiatook led 7-0 at the end of the first.
Garner scored his second touchdown of the game on a 14-yard run, and this score was once again set up by a fumble from the Chargers that allowed Skiatook to set up in the Memorial redzone.
The second half started with Memorial going for a tricky-onside kick and recovering, only to fail to score.
The Bulldogs, however, had no problem. Willingham found Triston Cornellius on a streak down the middle for a 18-yard touchdown. After no PAT, Skiatook led 20-0.
Skiatook kicked to Memorial, and on the very next play, an attempted screenpass turned into a Chargers fumble that Garner scooped up and took to the house for his third score of the night.
Skiatook continues to separate, with Richie Lee scoring on a run off the right end from nearly thirty-yards out to extend Skiatook’s lead to 34-0.
The Bulldogs weren’t finished scoring, either. They started the fourth quarter with a safety, and then a rushing touchdown to extend the lead 43-0, which eventually became the final.
Next Thursday, October 17, the Bulldogs host the Will Rogers Ropers.