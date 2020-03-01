The Skiatook Bulldog wrestling team won four state championship titles at the OSSAA State Championship and were the runners-up to the team State Championship title.
Cougar Anderson and Josh Taylor both defended their state championship titles and won their third straight State Championship.
Josh Taylor won his third State Champion title over Drank Acklin of Collinsville to a fall at 4:13.
Cougar Anderson is the 160 pound State Champion at 160 pounds and earned his third straight state title over Garrett Wells of Glenpool with a 2-1 decision.
Brody Gee is the 5A State Champion at 106 pounds after defeating Eli Kirk of Guthrie with a 5-4 decision.
Richie Lee also won the State Champion title at 170 pounds with a 4-3 decision over Gabe Chesbro of Bishop Kelley.
Josey Jernegan placed fourth at 113 pounds. Cody Francis placed third at 132 pounds. Cale Glover placed fourth at 145 pounds. Braden Seago won fourth at 220 pounds and Nate Easky also placed fourth at 285 pounds.
The Sperry Pirates wrestled to a third place team finish at the State Championship and came away with two state champions.
Eli Benham defeated Perry’s Logan Smith with a 5-3 sudden victory in the first round of overtime to become the 3A State Champion at 132 pounds.
Bryce Carter is the State Champion at 170 pounds after a 4-2 sudden victory in round one of overtime over Comanche’s Cade Cook.
At 200 pounds, Levi Juby took second place to Konner Doucet with a fall at 0:52.
Cooper Park placed fourth in at 145 pounds.