Cougar Andersen, Wrestler of the Year Finalist
Skiatook, junior
Andersen claimed his third consecutive Class 5A state title while also completing his second undefeated season in a row at 33-0. He accomplished the feat after bumping up from 152 pounds to 160 for his junior campaign. Andersen’s career record is now 114-3, having not lost since his freshman season. “He and Josh (Taylor) are my first three-time going for their fourth state title that I have ever coached,” Skiatook coach Jake Parker said. “I’m proud to coach them. He’s the kind of kid that you want to be around because of his work ethic and positive attitude.”
Wrestler of the Year finalists include Eli Griffin of Cascia Hall and Caleb Tanner of Collinsville.
First Team
106: Brody Gee, Skiatook, sophomore (30-4)
138: Josh Taylor, Skiatook, junior (16-2)
160: Cougar Andersen, Skiatook, junior (33-0)
Second Team
132: Eli Benham, Sperry, junior (32-6)
170: Richie Lee, Skiatook, senior (31-3)
220: Levi Juby, Sperry, senior (32-9)
Honorable mention
Sperry: Cooper Park, Bryce Carter
Skiatook: Josey Jernegan, Cody Francis, Cale Glover, Brayden Seago, Nathan Easky
How the team was picked
Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World writer Dekota Gregory made the final selections.