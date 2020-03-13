Skiatook tennis kicked off the 2020 season at Claremore on March 3rd. Results as follows:
Girls
#1 singles Molly Andrews(Claremore) defeated Josie Reed 6-2, 6-1
#2 singles Kinsey Singer(Claremore) defeated Cambrie Frame 6-0, 6-1
#3 singles Rostinev (Claremore) defeated Ashley Burton 6-0, 6-1
#1 doubles Sierra Bryan/Jenna LaBelle(Skiatook) defeated Newton/Yewell 6-3,6-2
#2 doubles Blair Noblin/KaitlanTeague(Skiatook) defeated Cryder/Frenandez 6-4, 6-3
Boys
#1 singles Merriman (Claremore) defeated Seyller 6-1,6-2
#2 singles Ethan Kennedy(Skiatook) defeated Black 6-4, 2-6, 10-8
#1 doubles Chaplin/Mason(Claremore) defeated Cole Burris/Kaden Neil 6-2,6-2
#2 doubles Brassfield/McGill(Claremore) defeated Clayton Gilberg/Wade Hudson 6-0,6-2
Results from March 5th at Sapulpa
Girls
Girls singles earned their first sweep of the season. #1 singles player Josie Reed defeated Chapman 7-6(7-1), 6-3. #2 singles player Cambrie Frame defeated Sapulpa's A. Pagan 6-2, 6-3. #1 doubles players Sierra Bryan and Jenna Labelle defeated Masters/Williams 6-3, 6-1.
Week two kicked off at the All City Tournament hosted by Edison on March 10th. The day started off cold and miserable but that didn't stop the girls, as the weather improved so did their tennis. The day finished with two champions and two runner-up finishes for an overall team championship. This was the first championship the team has won in 11+ years. #1 singles Josie Reed defeated East Central 6-0,6-0 and Memorial 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the championship where she lost to Nunez from Booker T, placing 2nd overall.
#2 singles player Cambrie Frame had a bye first round then defeated Edison to advance to the finals where she defeated Sapulpa's Chapman 6-3, 6-2. #1 doubles players Sierra Bryan and Jenna LaBelle defeated Edison to advance to the finals where Booker T won in a super tie breaker. #2 doubles players Blair Noblin and Kaitlan Teague defeated Edison to advance to the finals where they defeated Booker T 6-0, 6-0. Boys #1 doubles players Cole Burris and Kaden Neil finished 2nd, singles players Ben Seyller, Ethan Kennedy and Clayton Gilberg finished 5th overall.