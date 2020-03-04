The Skiatook Bulldogs defeated the Coweta Tigers 11-10, in a nail biting game May 3.
The Bulldogs were on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first and two more in the bottom of the second. But Coweta answered back with six runs in the top of the third and took the lead.
Skiatook wasn’t able to answer back in the bottom of the third and Coweta scored again in the top of the fourth. But the Bulldogs tied up the score with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The team each scored three points in the fifth inning and the Bulldogs wouldn’t allow another run during the game.
Runs were scored by Ryan Kreder (1), Calen Gummere (3), Jayden Garner (2), Mason Willingham (2), Isaiah Springwater (1), Clayton Casillas (1) and Byron Robinson (1). Kreder, Garner, Landon Cornett and Jaden Turner all had two RBIs while Calen Gummere had one. Garner and Willingham wach had a stolen base.