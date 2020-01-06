4th All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive

June 25, 2020 • 6 p.m. • Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, Broken Arrow Keynote speaker: Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett • Information: www.allworldawards.com

Honorable Mention

Skiatook: Lauren McCreary, Lena Kannegiesser, Josie Reed, Piper Lorenzo, Karson Pirtle

How the team was picked

Nomination forms were taken from athletic directors and coaches in the All-World area. Schools within 60 miles of downtown Tulsa and schools within 75 miles of downtown in a town with a population of 5,000 or more are considered to be in the All-World area. Freshmen through seniors were eligible. World correspondent Ben Johnson made the final selections.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

