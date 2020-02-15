ENID — Brody Gee already experienced the state finals last year as a freshman. But no moment in his wrestling career compared to what the Skiatook sophomore achieved Saturday night.
After nearly getting pinned, the Bulldogs’ 106-pounder countered with a reversal and a pin with 28 seconds remaining against Collinsville’s Clay Gates. The fall clinched the match for No. 2-ranked Skiatook and a second consecutive Class 5A dual state championship at the Stride Event Center.
The Bulldogs rallied from a 25-3 deficit against the top-ranked Cardinals with six straight match wins for a 32-28 verdict.
“It’s incredible,” Gee said. “I’ve never felt anything like this. It’s insane. I can’t put it into words.”
Skiatook (11-1) claimed its second dual state title in school history, while Collinsville (11-2) was eyeing its first dual state title since 2015. The latest edition of the Highway 20 rivalry proved to be just as dramatic as the past few.
Earlier this year, Collinsville held off a late Skiatook rally in a 35-26 win after the Bulldogs had claimed the previous two regular-season meetings. The schools tied for first place at last year’s state tournament, which had only happened three other times in Oklahoma high school wrestling history.
“To lose to Collinsville in a heartbreaker like we did earlier in the year, we’ve been preaching all week that we want them to be is the best version of them as a wrestler, then just come together,” Skiatook coach Jake Parker said.
Parker, at the urging of assistant coach Luke Brummett, also made a strategic adjustment from their January dual. Skiatook bumped each of its wrestlers up one weight class from 138 pounds through 195.
“The way we wrestled it the first time during the year we knew we had to do something different or we were going to get the same result,” Parker said.
It looked like the Bulldogs were in store for the same result as Collinsville won six of the first seven contested matches. Troy Spratley opened up the Cardinals’ run with a 24-9 technical fall over Jacob Myers at 120 pounds. Cole Brooks followed with a major decision at 126. Jordan Williams picked up a first-period pin at 132 and Caleb Tanner recorded a 7-2 decision as Collinsville led 18-0.
Josh Taylor momentarily snapped the Cardinals’ momentum with a 3-2 decision over Drake Acklin at 145, but Kolten Allphin and Jeran Seabolt chalked up victories and the Collinsville advantage grew to 25-3. Even with the early lead, Cardinals coach Wes Harding felt his team left points on the mat.
“There were guys that didn’t get majors or techs and they could have,” Harding said. “And there were guys that avoided getting pins that were outmanned.”
Cougar Anderson got Skiatook rolling with a third-period pin of Brayden Gilkey at 170. Ritchie Lee received a forfeit at 182, which closed the gap to 25-15. Hunter Hall and BK Seago logged identical 12-3 majors and heavyweight Nate Easky earned a hard-fought 2-0 decision over Zach Morris to give Skiatook its first lead at 26-25.
Parker said one of the reasons behind his lineup change was to create more toss-up matches. Easky’s match was one of those toss-ups that went Skiatook’s way.
“We wanted to create more if-matches rather than spots where we would have guaranteed points,” Parker said. “We didn’t think we’d have enough guaranteed points to win.”
Easky’s triumph set up the dramatic 106-pound match. Gee led 9-3 before Gates rallied and was a second or two away from a pin midway through the third period before Gee reversed him for the pin, a move that gave Skiatook a seven-point lead with one match remaining and set up a wild celebration among the Bulldogs and their fans.
“Growing up, (Collinsville has) always been a tough match for me,” Gee said. “They’ve always been in my head and it feels great to put that behind me and go out and win a match and win a dual state title.”
Skiatook advanced to the finals with a 69-6 dismantling of No. 3 Duncan. Collinsville won the first seven matches and went on to a 42-27 triumph over No. 4 Piedmont in the other semifinal.