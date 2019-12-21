On December 12th the 5A #2 Bulldogs hosted the 3A #6 Vinita Hornets. The Bulldogs coming in to the night were 2-0 on the season.
Skiatook would face a pretty tough Vinita team that has state qualifiers, placers and a champion returning and they were looking forward to giving Skiatook its first loss in 16 outings. The defending State Champions are tough as well and were able to grab 10 wins all producing bonus points with 8 of those being falls. Skiatook was able to survive the Hornet’s string and rolled to a 56 to 18 victory.
At 106lbs Freshman Canyon Curtis lost a tough three to two decision to the Hornet’s Tanner Winesberg.
Sophomore Brody Gee wrestled at 113lbs for the Bulldogs and would face Vinita’s Micheal Bellard. Gee was able to get two takedowns with eight near fall points before he put Bellards shoulders to the mat at the 1:05 mark in the second period.
Josey Jernegan at 120lbs wrestled the Hornet’s Dylan Brown. The young Bulldog went in to the third period with a three to two lead but then added seven more points to come away with a ten to two major decision making the dual score 10 to 3.
The next three matches Vinita came out swinging as they would get two falls and a major decision after wrestling Kyle Bowman at 126lbs, Jacob Myers at 132lbs and Isaac Long at 138lbs making the dual score 19 to 10 in favor of the Hornet’s.
After six matches the Bulldogs knew they were in a dog fight. They came back swinging their selves as they would win the next eight matches with all of them producing bonus points and seven of the eight producing falls.
Taylor at 145bls for the Bulldogs beat Darius Morgan by a twelve to one major decision and then the pin fest started to happen as the next seven bouts produced falls all in the first period.
Skiatook’s Cale Glover wasted no time and pinned Jayden Goins just thirty-nine seconds in to the match.
The Bulldog’s Tony Johnson didn’t want to be out done by the Senior as he pinned Copper Osborn twenty-eight seconds in to the first period.
Richie Lee wrestled Jabree Ramsey for the Hornet’s. Lee took Ramsey down and got three near fall points before he pinned the Hornet at the one minute mark of the first period.
BK Seago wrestling at 182lbs for the Bulldog’s was able to get a quick pin in just over a minute of the first period against Tyler Balley for Vinita.
Reece Womack at 195lbs received a forfeit.
To end the dual heavy weight Nate Easky wasted very little time and took down Brian Pifer in the first period. Easky was able to wrestle the Hornet to his back and pinned him late in the first period with four seconds left.
After the dust settled and cleared the Bulldogs continued their winning streak and remain undefeated with a 56 to 18 win over the Hornet’s.