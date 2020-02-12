Skiatook Wrestling Tournament

The Skiatook wrestling team placed third at the Glenpool Warrior Classic behind Broken Arrow and Jenks. Cougar Anderson again showed why is is a state champion with another first place win.

At 106 pounds Brody Gee defeated Sulphur’s Gage Graham with a fall at 1:34 to take third place.

Josey Jernegan won second at 113 pounds with an 8-4 decision for Parker Witcraft of Broken Arrow.

Jacob Myers fell to Corbin McCarty of Salina at 2:49 to win sixth at 120 pounds. At 126 pounds Kyle Bowman placed fifth after defeating Matt Ruley of Jenks with a 13-1 major decision.

Cody Francis defeated Jonathan Kelvington of Jenks with a technical fall to place third. Josh Taylor also placed third at 138 pounds with a fall at 1:00 over Trinit Zweifel of Enid.

Cougar Anderson topped the field at 160 pounds defeating Drake Vannoy of Jenks with a 7-5 decision.

At 170 pounds Richie Lee fell to Bryce Mattioda of Broken Arrow to place second in a 201 tie breaker.

Brandon Seago defeated Ramses Soto of Broken Arrow to place fifth at 182 pounds after a 5-0 decision. Hunter Hall placed fourth at 195 pounds after an 8-4 decision in the favor of Trent Owens of Del City.

Nate Easky lost in a 1-0 decision to John Roberts of Jenks at 285 pounds and placed sixth.

