The boys basketball team traveled to Kellyville February 27 to take on Cascia Hall in the first round of regional play, but were defeated 60-50.
In the consolation round the Pirates defeated Lincoln Christian 50-47 to move on and face Christian Heritage. The winner of the game would move on to the area tournament, but Sperry fell 70-51.
The Sperry girls basketball team also faced Cascia Hall in the first round of regional play. The team ended their season with a 32-17 loss.
Cascia Hall was on the board first, and despite the Lady Pirate’s efforts, they never could move into the lead.
Sperry had eight steals in the game topping Cascia Hall’s five steals. Allyn Barnett, Hannah Leon, Shelby Was hand Caitlin Parker all had steals during the game. Sperry also topped Cascia Hall in trbounds with 38 to 35.
Blocks by Bella Reimer, Caitlin Parker, Shelby Wash and Angelina Emery helped keep Cascia Hall from scoring more points and a three pointer by Hannah Leon in the fourth assisted Sperry in closing the gap.
The 32-17 loss will bring the Lady Pirates basketball season to a close.