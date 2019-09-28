The SPerry Pirates traveled to Haskell Friday night and continued their race to the 2A championship game with a 56-14 win over the Haymakers.
Sperry went into this match-up ranked #2 in the Oklahoma Prep Football Poll. Metro Christian is currently ranked #1. Sperry is ranked #1 in the Tulsa World team rankings with Metro Christian as #2.
“I think our backs are kind of against the wall now,” Sperry linebacker Joe Whiteley said. “Everyone wants to go after us and try to beat us. We are definitely maintaining our intensity and no one is letting down. I think us and Beggs will be there again (playing for the district title).”
Sperry and Beggs will meet in week 10. Beggs won the district title last year and they two teams battled it out in the state final, which Sperry won.
With 13 seniors on the team, Coach Robert Park knows he has the skill and leadership on the team to make another run at the title.
The team has won every game so far this season by a margin of 22 points or better.
Sperry vs. Verdigris 49-13
Sperry vs. Sequoyah Claremore 52-14
Sperry vs. Kingston 37-15
Sperry vs. Haskell 56-14
Sperry will travel to Kiefer next week.