The Sperry Pirates showed fans again why there are ranked at the top of the 2A bracket in Claremore.
The defending Class 2A State Champions (2-0), scored all 52 of their points in the first half and put up 246 yards in the first quarter alone.
On the very first place of the game, Bryce Carter scored a touchdown after a 69 yard run putting the Pirate up 7-0. A safety put the team up 9-0.
The score board was spinning as Cole Kuykendall score on a 12 yard pass from Cooper Park, Joe Whiteley scored on a 37 yard run, Walker Niver scored on a 9 yard run, Kohlby Foster scored on a 58 yard pass from Park, Whiteley scored again on a 58 yard pass from Park and Stormy Weathers scored on a 38 yard punt return.
At the end of a Pirate dominated first half, Sperry led Claremore 52-0.
The Sperry starters got a break during the second half of the game and that allowed Claremore to put 13 points on the board.
Cooper Park was 6-of-7 for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Bryce Carter ended the night with 146 yards rushing on just four carries. Sperry had 435 yards of total offense (221 rushing and 214 passing).
Sequoyah ended the game with 120 yards rushing and 70 yards passing, most coming in the fourth quarter.
Sperry plays at home this week against Kingston at 7 p.m. Friday, September 20.