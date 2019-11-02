The Sperry Pirates defeated Dewey 56-6 on November 1.
The Pirates remain in the top spot in the 2A division in the Tulsa World poll and second in the coached poll behind Metro Christian. Three teams remain undefeated in 2A including Sperry, Metro Christian and Washington.
The Pirates face Beggs in the last game of the regular season. Beggs is 7-1 on the season along with Vian, Adair and Jones. Beggs is currently ranked fifth in the coaches poll and sixth in the Tulsa World poll. Rankings may change after this week's games.
So far this season the Pirates have an average point spread of 44.5 over their opponents. The closest scoring game was in the third week against Kingston, which Sperry won by 22 points. They defeated two teams by 56 points.
Metro Christian has an average point spread of 35.8 with their closest win being 21 points against Adair and their largest win being 52 points over Choteau-Maize.
We will be following the Pirates throughout their run at a repeat State Championship.