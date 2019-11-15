Sperry started the first round of playoffs against Kansas at home. And the Pirates did what the Pirates do on the football field.
Carson Hendrix returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Then Joe Whiteley caught a 45 yard touchdown pass on Sperry’s first offense play of the game. The Pirates led 14-0 with 9:27 left in the first quarter.
Stormy Weathers took a short stroll into the end zone at 6:20 left in the first. Kansas took possession of the ball with yardage loss on every play until a tackle in the end zone gained Sperry a safety and another two points on the board. Kohlby Foster walked into the end zone after a pass and the Pirates led 30-0 to end the first quarter.
The second quarter looked much like the first with a 15 yard touchdown run by Bryce Carter, a short touchdown run by Walker Niver with an unintended two point conversion after a fumble and recovery in the end zone, a touchdown run by Stormy Weathers and another 15 yard run by Bryce Carter to round out the second quarter.
The Pirates led 59-0 at the half.
A bad hike by Sperry let Kansas put two points on the board in the third quarter. The fourth quarter was scoreless.
The Unstoppable Sperry Pirates move the the next round of playoffs to face Luther. Luther is 9-1 on the season with their only loss coming to Chisholm.