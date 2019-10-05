Sperry defeated Keifer 57-7 on the road, showing their continued domination of the field.
Just a few seconds after kickoff the Pirates intercepted the ball on the second play of the game. And that set the tone for the rest of the night.
Walker Niver ran in for a touchdown. Then Kohlby Foster caught a 50 yard touchdown pass to score. Joe Whiteley also found the end zone and the score was 28-0 at the half.
A fumble recovery led to the second touchdown of the second half. And the Pirates led 42-0. Joe Whiteley scored again, then Kiefer finally scored, and Gaige Hodson answered with another touchdown. A two point conversion brought the score to 57-7 to end the game.
The Sperry Pirates raised almost $1700 for Mr. Brown, a teacher at Kiefer dealing with cancer.
Sperry presented Brown with the funds raised with a cutlass to encourage a fighting spirit during halftime.