The boys basketball team also faced Cascia Hall in the first round, but were defeated 60-50. The boys team will move to the consolation round to face Lincoln Christian at 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 28
Sperry falls to Cascia Hall, 60-50
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
