Sperry Pirates logo (copy)
Lindsey Chastain News Editor

The boys basketball team also faced Cascia Hall in the first round, but were defeated 60-50. The boys team will move to the consolation round to face Lincoln Christian at 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 28

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.