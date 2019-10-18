The Sperry Pirates keeps increasing their win spread with a 56-0 shut-out against Morris for the fall break Thursday night game.
They also increased the number of points earned on first offensive plays with a more than 60 yard touchdown run by Bryce Carter the first time Sperry touched the ball offensively against Morris.
A Morris fumble put the ball back in Sperry’s hands and Joe Whiteley scored on a short touchdown run and the Pirates led 14-0 with 7:34 left in the first quarter. Walker Niver plowed into the end zone and Joe Whiteley took the ball more than 80 yards to put the Pirates up 28-0 before the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter looked exactly like the first and the Pirates led 56-0 at the half. Morris managed to hold off Sperry’s second and third strings from scoring any more points during the second half, but were unable to put any points on the board for a final score of 56-0.
Sperry will face Victory Christian at home next week on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.