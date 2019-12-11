Sperry High School will host their 29th basketball tournament December 19-21, 2019.
The tournament will consist of eight teams with each team playing three games.
The finals will be Saturday, December 21st at 6 p.m. for the girls and 7:20 p.m. for the boys. Teams competing include Sperry, Skiatook, Webster, Storm, North Storm, NOAH, Jenks JV, Greenwood, HFC Warriors and Central.
The tournament attracts thousands of fans each year to watch the tournament. The Skiatook girls will start the tournament Thursday, December 19 at 6 p.m. against NOAH. The Sperry girls will face the HFC Warriors at 11:20 a.m Thursday.
The Skiatook boys begin the tournament against North Storm Thursday, December 19 at 3:20 p.m. and the Sperry boys face NOAH at 2 p.m.