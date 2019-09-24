Sperry Players of the Week

Sperry Players of the Week are Vince Jaramillo, DaVco; Cooper Park, offense; Dalton Briggs, AAA Insurance. Not pictured are Defensive Player of the Week Tyler Arnold, and Special Teams honoree Stormy Weathers. Photo by Faith Brown

