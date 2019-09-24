Breaking
Sperry Players of the Week
Most Popular
-
OSU coach Mike Gundy calls reporter a 'jackass' after odd question
-
Epic Charter Schools sends state senator 'cease and desist demand' letter
-
T. Boone Pickens leaves farewell letter
-
TV show about famed Oklahoma lawman Bass Reeves to be made by Morgan Freeman's production company
-
Deaths published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019
Latest Local Offers
Ceramic Tile repair, restoration & installation, Call or text Don 918-640-4650 Satisfaction Perfectly Guaranteed
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716
A+ Remodel & Restoration SR. 20% OFF 35 Yrs Exp. Carpentry Painting Tile Free Friendly Estimates Robert @ 918-407-8606