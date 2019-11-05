Sperry Players of the Week
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Casting call for Scorsese-DiCaprio movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' set for Tulsa, OKC
-
Tulsa brothers picked up on child human trafficking charges
-
OU football: I was the pool reporter after the Sooners' loss at Kansas State; here's what happened
-
See the Real ID-compliant license Oklahomans will need to board planes starting in October 2020
-
Vanished without a trace: Tips sought in case of young woman's disappearance from Stillwater
Latest Local Offers
Additions, Decks, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Doors, Windows, Tile, Handyman services available. Ken 918-402-0822 OK lic. #132539
American Masonry: 35 yrs exp. Brick, Block & Stone, Fireplaces, Tuck pointing retaining walls, mailboxes. New/Repair, Free Est. Call/Save 918-613-6735
CHRISTMAS LIGHTING 15 + Years Experience! FREE ESTIMATES Call Randy - 918-200-4890