Sperry Players of the Week

Sperry High School players of the week are (left to right): Dalton Briggs, AAA Insurance; Stanley Rivas, special teams; Walker Niver, defense; Kohlby Foster, offense; Vince Jarmillo, DaVco. Photo by Kylye Allison. 

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.