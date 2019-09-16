Sperry Players of the Week
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley responds to Nick Saban's 'Power 5 only' schedule ideal
-
Legendary oilman and Oklahoma State benefactor T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
-
This Oklahoma woman got 12 years for selling $31 worth of marijuana but was later paroled. Now she's back in jail for failure to pay court fees
-
BOK Center $4.7 million renovation will include new entrance and amenities
Latest Local Offers
Specializing in sales, installation, repair & service of all brands heating & air cond. equip. Call Ken 918-402-0822. OK Lic. #132539
918-806-2157 - On Facebook, 30yrs exp. Free Est. Int/Ext., Decks, fencing, carports, patio covers, all types of concrete, wood rot, replacement & painting. Financing Avail.
Tree Trimming & Removal, free est., free stump grinding & free small Oak Tree w/ tree removal. Senior/Vet Discounts. Certified Arborist & Fully Ins.