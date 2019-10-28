Sperry Players of the Week
Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
-
Leader of Second Amendment advocacy group considering lawsuit after being turned away at Tulsa Oktoberfest
-
Vanished without a trace: Tips sought in case of young woman's disappearance from Stillwater
-
Family act: Mom joins Carrie Underwood on stage during BOK Center concert
-
Horror house owner offers $20,000 to anyone who finishes. You could be the first.
-
Guerin Emig: While OU sings 11 a.m. blues, Bob Bowlsby says it's all about the Benjamins baby
Latest Local Offers
FREE ESTIMATES Insured. 30 Yrs. Exp. Int./Ext. Drywall/Texture. Carpentry, power wash. Handyman. Wall- paper removal. 918-313-3090
All Types of Roof Repairs, Triple R Roofing & Const. LLC Storm Damage Specialist, free est., 40 yr exp Metal Sp.:$400 per sq. Standing Seam Sp $515 per sq 25 sq.:Lifetime Shingle, $5595 TPO sp.:$600 per sq. GAF Cert. Cont.Sr. Disc.Bonded, Insured & Lic., #80002907 918-568-9042
"HOME PRO'S" On time. Int./Ext. Painting, Wood Repair, Siding/Pwr.wsh. Prep, Caulk/prime/drywall/tex. Call now, low rates 918-829-3698