Breaking
Sperry Players of the Week
Most Popular
-
Jenks coaching legend Allan Trimble dies after battle with ALS
-
OSU football: Freshman tight end Grayson Boomer says OSU wasn't a good fit and enters the transfer portal
-
Revealed after 26 years: Judge was source of newspaper's scoop about indictment of then-Gov. David Walters
-
High school football: Sand Springs' Dustin Kinard dismissed after 13 seasons
-
Walmart shoppers are threatening to boycott the store after discovering that employees aren't paid extra to work on Thanksgiving
Latest Local Offers
Suppling Green Country with all of your roofing & construction needs for 36 years. Senior & Veteran Discounts. 918-378-1728
Mailboxes, Split Walls, TuckPointing, Reface Brick, Fire Places, Mudcaps, etc. Free Est., 38yrs, Tulsa/BA and surrounding areas.
C&C Bush & Tree Trimming Fall Cleanups! Flower beds, fence lines, overgrown shrubs, small trees. 20 yrs Clint A+ BBB Ins. 918-636-6687.