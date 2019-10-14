Breaking
Sperry Players of the Week
Most Popular
-
Ripley school superintendent, former teacher caught up in northeastern Oklahoma sex-industry investigation
-
OU football: Satirical 'Horns Up for Peace' movement draws segment on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday
-
Veteran KOTV news anchor Terry Hood retiring
-
'I think it's about time': University of Tulsa library displays 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre exhibit to public
-
Opponents of constitutional carry said to employ 'scare tactics' as new law set to take effect
Latest Local Offers
Tree Trimming & Removal, free est., free stump grinding. Now Offering Fall Leaf Removal. Senior/Vet Discounts. Certified Arborist & Fully Ins.
A-1 Painting & Drywall Water damage. No Job too small. Free estimates. THE ONE TO CALL 918-706-5494
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 35 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! FALLING PRICES UP TO 25% OF…