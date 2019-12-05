Sperry Schools welcomed Jeff Hefner to the High School this August. Coach Hefner teaches computer applications part of the day and coaches athletics for Middle School and High School. In High School, his capable hands now guide the boys basketball team. Although in his first year at Sperry, Coach Hefner brings a 20-year coaching record with him, including stops at Vinita, Claremore, Foyil, Locust Grove and Rogers, Arkansas.
Coach Hefner, who also helps coach high school football, is charged with the middle school boys and ninth grade Pirate basketball squads as well. During his long career, he also has coached track, softball, baseball and wrestling.
"I feel blessed to be here at Sperry," Coach Hefner said. "I love it here. I've always loved the community. Sperry is known for having great, tough athletes and excellent coaches. I'm glad to be among them."
Coach Hefner, who recently became a first-time grandfather, played high school basketball at Claremore Sequoyah High School. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Special Education from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.