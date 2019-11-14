Sperry first and second grade

Sperry Pirates first and second grade champions. Photo by Jerad Roberts Photography

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Sperry’s first and second grade team took first place in the KanOK Football League this year.

The team ended the season with a 5-2 records with their only losses coming to Dewey. The Pirates beat the Dewey Bulldoggers in overtime on Saturday, November 2 and went on to face the Cleveland Tigers. The Pirates defeated the Tigers 26-6 for first place on Saturday, November 9 to become champions!

Team members are:

1 Jayden Chatkehoodle

3 Wyatt Austin

5 Titan Whittaker

9 Rayden Phillips

10 Santos Valencia, Jr.

12 Jordan Ridge

14 William Salyer

21 Adyen Maxwell

22 Talon Sitsler

23 Antonio Rivera

28 Jayce McCarty

33 Taegan Austin

60 Gabriel Morrison

99 Braylon Austin

Head Coach: Santos Valencia

Asst: Dan Brown

Asst: Derrick Chatkehoodle

