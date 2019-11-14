Sperry’s first and second grade team took first place in the KanOK Football League this year.
The team ended the season with a 5-2 records with their only losses coming to Dewey. The Pirates beat the Dewey Bulldoggers in overtime on Saturday, November 2 and went on to face the Cleveland Tigers. The Pirates defeated the Tigers 26-6 for first place on Saturday, November 9 to become champions!
Team members are:
1 Jayden Chatkehoodle
3 Wyatt Austin
5 Titan Whittaker
9 Rayden Phillips
10 Santos Valencia, Jr.
12 Jordan Ridge
14 William Salyer
21 Adyen Maxwell
22 Talon Sitsler
23 Antonio Rivera
28 Jayce McCarty
33 Taegan Austin
60 Gabriel Morrison
99 Braylon Austin
Head Coach: Santos Valencia
Asst: Dan Brown
Asst: Derrick Chatkehoodle