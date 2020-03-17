Sperry High School's tennis team kicked off its season this week with a home match against Beggs, The girls were defeated 2-1 while the boys fell, 2-0.
The girls got a win from number one singles player Aubrey Sayre. Sayre, a junior, fell behind 6-1 before rallying to defeat Jasmane Berry, 8-6.
"Aubrey stayed focused and she found her serve," said SHS coach Kevin Brown. "She never gave up. It was a great effort."
The teams will play again on March 25 at the Nowata Tournament.
Girls Results
Singles
No. 1: Aubrey Sayre (S) def. Jasmane Berry, 8-6.
Doubles
No. 1: Morgan Cross/Madison Neal (B) def. Kyla Walters/Janel Bridgeman, 8-4.
No. 2: Lillian Gunelson/Katie DeBock (B) def. Hannah Leon/Destiny Goff, 8-4.
Boys Results
Singles
No. 1: Dallas Holbrook (B) def. Brian Rauch, 8-3.
No. 2: Xan Goudeay (B) def. Logan Silkey, 8-1.