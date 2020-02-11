Sperry wrestling defeated 18 teams at the Will Rogers Conference to take first with 207 points, 367 points ahead of second place Vinita.
At 113 pounds, Chasse Cormican defeated Pawnee’s Landon Shell with a fall at 1:34 to win fifth place.
At 126 pounds Caleb West fell to Kavan Meyers of Perkins-Tryon with an 8-0 major decision and placed sixth.
Eli Benham, who wrestles at 126 pounds, defeated Nathan Dekker of Cleveland with an 8-0 major decision to win first place.
Cooper Park at 145 pounds took home a second place win with a 4-2 decision against Gace Gates of Grove.
Story Weathers took first at 152 pounds over Tristan Bradley of Berryhill with a fall at 2:20.
Also placing first was Bryce Carter at 170 pounds with a 15-6 major decision over Laken Clowdus of Bartlesville.
Seth Jackson placed fourth at 182 after falling to Mikey Riley of Blackwell with a 4-2 decision.
Placing third at 195, Kyron Woodall defeated Pawnee’s Alan Tiger with a fall at 4:48.
At 200 pounds, Levi Juby brought home first with a 3-2 decision over Mannford’s Colby Jerome.