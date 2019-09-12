Skiatook Softball
09/10/19 @ Mannford (4A) ** 4-3 W
Sperry Softball
09/05/19 @ Verdigris (4A) @ NEO Classic 0-10 L
09/05/19 Kansas (3A) @ NEO Classic 8-6 W
09/05/19 Collinsville (5A) @ NEO Classic 1-11 L
09/06/19 Bristow (4A) @ NEO Classic 1-7 L
09/07/19 Ketchum (2A) @ NEO Classic 6-3 W
09/09/19 @ Holland Hall (3A) ** 14-1 W
09/10/19 Holland Hall (3A) ** 12-1 W
Skiatook Volleyball
09/06/19 Victory Christian (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 0-2 L 25-12, 25-6
09/06/19 Shawnee (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 1-2 L 24-26, 25-18, 14-16
09/06/19 Coweta (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 0-2 L 25-21 25-16
09/07/19 Claremore (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 1-2 L 25-19, 24-26, 15-11
09/07/19 Tahlequah (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 2-0 W 27-25, 25-16
09/07/19 Regent Prep (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 0-2 L 25-19, 25-18
09/07/19 Mount St. Mary (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 0-2 L 25-14, 25-22
09/10/19 Tahlequah (-) 3-0 W 25-11, 25-16, 25-15