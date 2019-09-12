Skiatook Volleyball

Skiatook volleyball LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

 Lindsey Chastain News Editor

Skiatook Softball

09/10/19 @ Mannford (4A) ** 4-3 W

Sperry Softball

09/05/19 @ Verdigris (4A) @ NEO Classic 0-10 L

09/05/19 Kansas (3A) @ NEO Classic 8-6 W

09/05/19 Collinsville (5A) @ NEO Classic 1-11 L

09/06/19 Bristow (4A) @ NEO Classic 1-7 L

09/07/19 Ketchum (2A) @ NEO Classic 6-3 W

09/09/19 @ Holland Hall (3A) ** 14-1 W

09/10/19 Holland Hall (3A) ** 12-1 W

Skiatook Volleyball

09/06/19 Victory Christian (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 0-2 L 25-12, 25-6

09/06/19 Shawnee (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 1-2 L 24-26, 25-18, 14-16

09/06/19 Coweta (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 0-2 L 25-21 25-16

09/07/19 Claremore (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 1-2 L 25-19, 24-26, 15-11

09/07/19 Tahlequah (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 2-0 W 27-25, 25-16

09/07/19 Regent Prep (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 0-2 L 25-19, 25-18

09/07/19 Mount St. Mary (-) @ Port City @ Catoosa 0-2 L 25-14, 25-22

09/10/19 Tahlequah (-) 3-0 W 25-11, 25-16, 25-15

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.