Basketball and wrestling teams from Skiatook and Sperry are heading to state and regional competitions over the next few days.
The Lady Dawgs kick off the competition weekend facing Edison at Carl Albert at 6:30, Thursday, February 27. The girls are 7-15 on the season and have not yet competed against Edison, who are 14-8 this season.
The Bulldogs basketball team kicks off their state run Friday, February 28 at 6:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are 9-14 on the season. They will face Tahlequah in Collinsville. The two teams have faced off twice this season with the Bulldogs winning the second game 61-36.
Skiatook wrestling hopes to continue their winning streak as they head to Oklahoma City to compete Friday and Saturday. The team heads into the match as dual state champions and were co-state champions last year.
Cougar Anderson is looking for his third straight state championship title and is heading into the state tournament undefeated this season.
Brody Gee, Josey Jernegan, Cody Francis, Cougar Anderson, Richie Lee, Alex Johnson, and Brayden Seago will all wrestle for state individual titles and the team is hoping to repeat at state champions. The first round begins at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28 and the competition is expected to run into the late evening Saturday, February 29.
The Sperry girls basketball team begin their regional tournament against Cascia Hall in Kellyville Thursday, February 27 at 1:30 p.m. The team is 10-14 this season and has not yet faced the 11-13 Cascia Hall team.
The Sperry boys start regional competition against Cascia Hall in Kellyville as well at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27. The team is 10-13 on the season and has not yet faced the 8-16 Cascia Hall team.
The Pirate wrestling team will head to Oklahoma City to compete in state.
The Pirates qualified eight wrestlers for State after winning the Class 3A East Regional last weekend in Vinita. Regional champion and returning state champion Bryce Carter will look for another state title while Seth Jackson and Levi Juby will be making their second trip to state. Cooper Park, Eli Benham, Stormy Weathers, Chayse Cormican and Connor Cosgrove will also compete for a state title.
Good luck to all of the athletes and teams competing this weekend!