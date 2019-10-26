Sperry continued their total domination of every football field they step onto this season with a 56-6 win over Victory Christian.
The Pirates again scored on the first play of the game with a touchdown pass to Kohlby Foster. The extra point was no good and the Pirates led 6-0.
WIth about eight minutes left in the first quarter, Walker Niver ran over 30 yards to the endzone and the Pirates made up for the missed extra point with a two point conversion increasing their lead to 14-0.
Stormy Weathers caught a 50 yard pass and took a short run to the endzone. Cooper Park took the ball in for a score on a 35 yard run and Sperry led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was a replay of the first with two touchdowns by Bryce Cater, one by Joe Whiteley and another by Stormy Weathers to put the Pirates up 56-0 at the half.
The first string Pirates got the second half off again, and Victory Christian was able to get 6 points on the board in the third quarter. The fourth quarter was scoreless and the final score was 56-6 for the Pirates.
The Sperry Pirates are 7-0 on the season and have their sights on a repeat of last year's 2A State Championship title. With just two games left of the regular season, the Pirates still have to face Dewey next week and Beggs in the final week of regular season play.