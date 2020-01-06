IMG_5926.JPG

Walker Niver heads for the endzone. Photo by Tracey Juby

Walker Niver was named to the All-World first teams in both offense and defense.

Niver had 65 tackles, seven sacks and three fumble recoveries to help the Pirates post a 12-1 record. As a running back, he had 36 rushes for 615 yards and 11 touchdowns.

During his high school career he had 183 tackles, 20 sacks, five fumble recoveries, 122 rushes for 1,121 yards and 22 TDs overall.

He was also a 2018 defensive player of the year finalist who helped Sperry win the 2A state title.

E-mail lindsey.chastain @skiatookjournal.com

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

