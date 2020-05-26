A water-related accident occurred on Skiatook Lake at Tallchief Cove in Osage County, resulting in the death of a teenager.
According to reports, on Monday, May 25, at around 4:56 p.m., a 17-year old male, of Honduras, was swimming and could be seen struggling in the five-plus foot water. The male went under the water and did not resurface. His body was recovered by the Country Corner Fire Department at around 6:22 p.m.
The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead on the scene by the fire department, according to police reports.