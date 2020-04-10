April and May are the months when honeybees swarm in the Skiatook area. It's a natural process of expansion for honeybees. In the spring, honeybee colonies build up and become crowded. When this happens, worker bees begin to make new queens.
When a new queen is close to emerging (hatching), she sends a warning message to the old queen, "Mom, you need to leave because I'm about to emerge and when I do I will have to kill you" (there can only be one queen in a hive). It's a signal called "piping" sent by the young, not yet emerged, new queen. The old queen leaves the hive with about half of the workers and looks for a new home. That's a swarm of bees. Thousands of bees, anywhere from about 8-14 thousand, make up a swarm. A full summer hive has approximately 50 thousand bees. Bees in a swarm, whether clustered on a branch or in the air, are least defensive because they don't have a hive to defend. It's only when they are protecting a hive that they become defensive.
The swarm settles on a branch not far from the hive and dozens to hundreds of scouts go out in search of a new home. This may take several hours or a few days. Scouts come back and tell the others, "I've found a pretty good place." They do this by what's called a waggle dance. The dance tells the other bees the direction and the distance to the potential new home. Other scouts will check it out. In the meantime, dozens of scouts may return with similar information. Scouts check out all the options and eventually reach a consensus on the best place and the entire swarm flies off to its new home. Arriving at such a consensus is called "honeybee democracy," something we humans could learn from.
The Northeast Oklahoma Beekeepers Association (NEOBA) maintains a hotline (918-409-6163) that a person can call if a swarm is found. A member of NEOBA will come and capture the swarm. The service is provided free of charge.