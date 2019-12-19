The REI Women's Business Center is teaming up with Indian Capital Technology Center and the Coweta Chamber of Commerce to host a series of business breakfasts in 2020 that are geared specifically for women.
Sessions begin at 8 a.m. and are planned for the second Tuesday of every other month beginning in January at 1814, the new downtown restaurant opening in Coweta's historic Broadway District.
Discover the power of networking with other women business owners," organizers invited. "This event will enable you to connect with countless potential customers, build a network of business contacts and have an opportunity to showcase your business."
For more information, contact Leslie Browand with REI WBC at 800-658-2823.