Figures released Thursday by the State Department of Health report eight new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wagoner County. To date, 344 residents have contracted the virus since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Of that number, 255 (+10) have recovered.
A total of 19 residents have died from the virus for a 5.5 percent death rate in Wagoner County.
Overall, the number of Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 603 over the past 24 hours. That number now totals 18,496. A total of 14,100 (+562) have recovered.
There were three new deaths recorded statewide, bringing the total to 410. Those deaths occurred in Muskogee, Oklahoma and Pawnee counties.
As of July 9, Oklahoma’s death rate for COVID-19 stands at 2.21 percent.
A total of 453 (-5) people are currently hospitalized. OSDH say the number is a combination of positive cases and those persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report.
The following is a breakdown of community numbers:
- Broken Arrow – 655 (+24) cases, 450 (+23) total recovered and 15 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County.
- Coweta – 104 cases (no change), 79 (+3) recoveries and 12 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 66 cases (no change), 55 (+1) recoveries and 4 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 4 cases, 3 recoveries and no deaths (no changes).
- Haskell – 19 cases, 12 recoveries and no deaths (no changes).
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins reports there have been 3,054,699 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number is an increase of 58,601 over numbers reported Wednesday. A total of 953,420 (+16,944) Americans have reportedly recovered from the virus.
Across the country, there have been 132,300 deaths recorded – up 820 from day over day numbers reported on Wednesday. That reflects a 4.3 percent death rate nationwide.