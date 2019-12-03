Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending November 26, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Luke Davis Brown, was arrested Nov. 22 on complaints of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension.
Gary Harold Cantrell, was arrested Nov. 24 on complaints of violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances.
Chloe Noelle Collins, was arrested Nov. 25 on complaints of driving under the influence and no seatbelt.
Brandon Lee Holahta, was arrested Nov. 26 on complaints of active Wagoner County felony warrant for larceny of merchandise from a retailer and active Wagoner County misdemeanor warrant for larceny of merchandise from a retailer, active Wagoner County misdemeanor warrant for possession of controlled dangerous substance, active Wagoner County warrant and larceny.
Pamela Sue Jones, was arrested Nov. 22 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, left of center, no security verification and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Connor Marcus Lorenz, was arrested Nov. 24 on complaints of petit larceny.
Lacey Vonclair Moore, was arrested Nov. 24 on complaints of petit larceny.
Andrew Jason Oswald, was arrested Nov. 26 on complaints of larceny of utilities.
Derrick Dwayne Reeves, was arrested Nov. 23 on complaints of domestic abuse, assault and battery upon police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing officer.
Kalon James Taylor, was arrested Nov. 21 on complaints of second and subsequent domestic abuse.
Joshua David Williams, was arrested Nov. 20 on complaints of distribution of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession Schedule I or II (except marijuana, second or subsequent), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession Schedule III, IV or V marijuana (second or subsequent).