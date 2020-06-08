Barring some unforeseen event, a traditional graduation ceremony for the Coweta Class of 2020 will be held Saturday, June 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Tiger Field. The announcement came late last week from Coweta High School Principal Gary Ellis.
In a social media post, Ellis said there will be some limitations on seating capacity at the stadium due to social gathering limitations. That issue will be addressed with seniors in the days ahead.
Coweta’s 2020 Junior-Senior Prom has been cancelled and refunds will be given to all pre-paid ticket holders.