The last Saturday in June is traditionally reserved for the annual Coweta Patriotic Festival. This year, however, the long-standing celebration has been cancelled, falling victim to the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus.
Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman said the first bullet point in Phase 3 of Oklahoma’s Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) Plan released on May 28 says, “Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.”
Doing so would be nearly impossible at the Patriotic Festival, he noted.
“We usually have thousands who attend,” Kolman said Monday. “We’ve looked at different ways and whether we would have enough personnel to enforce proper sanitation, wiping down restrooms on a regular basis and forcing social distancing. There’s just no way to do that with the personnel we have available for that event.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Coweta Industrial Development Board, who pays for the event, decided to cancel it this year,” the city manager noted. “There is no joy in cancelling, but we did consider it for a long time and discussed it.”
City officials considered moving the celebration to coincide with Fall Festival in September, but opted not to do so.